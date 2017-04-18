New police crackdown on drones at prisons

New efforts to tackle the use of drones to smuggle drugs and mobile phones into prisons have been announced.

Police and the prison service will work together to tighten security and investigate the use of drones near prisons.

We are absolutely determined to tackle the illegal flow of drugs and mobile phones into our prisons

Prisons minister Sam Gyimah said it was problem ‘all over the country’, adding: “The threat posed by drones is clear.

“We are absolutely determined to tackle the illegal flow of drugs and mobile phones into our prisons.”

In 2014 it was revealed more mobile phones were seized at HMP Kirkham than any other prison.

Last month it emerged Lancashire Police dealt with the fifth highest number of drone-related incidents in 2016 as the popularity of the devices has soared.