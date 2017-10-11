New leader’s sadness over fall of council ‘star’

The leader of Wyre Council has responded to an email sent by former cabinet boss Peter Gibson that contained serious allegations against fellow councillors.

Coun Alan Vincent, who took over the role of council leader last month after the Conservative group voted to oust Coun Gibson, called the latest development in the council shake-up saga ‘very sad’.

He said: “I have worked with Peter for years and he’s probably the best leader of Wyre I have worked with, and I think it’s very sad that someone who has been such a star in his community has come to this.”

Coun Gibson has stood by his email, which was sent on Friday, as he maintains that the unsubstantiated allegations are ‘all the truth’.

The move is the latest in a series of dramatic changes at Wyre Council, which began in September when Coun Gibson sacked Coun Vincent and Coun Peter Murphy from their cabinet roles as resources portfolio holder and member for planning and economic development.

He was then himself voted out of his leadership position by colleagues who claimed he has a drinking problem.

He strongly denied the claims, adding that his ongoing illness is down to diabetes and heart issues.

Coun Vincent said it was sad to see Coun Gibson ‘lash out at people who have been his friends for a very long time because they are telling him something he doesn’t want to hear’.

Wyre Council has asked Blackpool Council’s senior information risk officer to investigate the email amid concerns of a possible data protection breach.

Wyre Council chief executive Garry Payne said they were taking the matter ‘very seriously’.