New allotment plan to view

Fleetwood residents are invited to view plans for a new project within the West View Community Centre allotments.

The event is being held at the centre, on Eden Avenue, on Tuesday September 26 from 2pm to 7pm and a number of options for the plot will be on display.

There will be free tea and coffee and food made from produce grown on the allotments, located behind the community centre on Eden Avenue.

Jamie Shields, of the Healthier Fleetwood partnership, is leading the Open Space project and says the West View scheme - and others to follow across the town - are all about getting residents involved.

Jamie said: “Working with the local authorities and land owners, we have identified sites in Fleetwood to support residents’ physical and mental health. We hope to promote the benefits of people growing their own vegetables.”

Funding for Open Spaces was secured by Healthier Fleetwood and Regenda Housing from the Walney Extension Community Benefit Fund. Designs for the West View project can also be seen and voted on at www.healthierfleetwood.co.uk.