Mum joins Paddy on the dating game

A mum from Fleetwood is joining the dating game as a contestant on hit Saturday night show Take Me Out.

Becki Thornley, 24, follows in the footsteps of Poulton’s Emily Longden on the ITV show fronted by Paddy McGuinness.

She will appear on the sixth episode of Take Me Out in the coming weeks. Emily is on screen tonight.

Becki, who lives in Harrow Avenue, Fleetwood, with her daughter Millie, went to Fleetwood High School.

She said: “Being on the show was an amazing experience, it was so strange having your hair and make up done everyday and being treated like you were special.

“I applied for the show about 18 months ago after splitting from a boyfriend and thought why not? It’s a good laugh and you never know who you might meet.

“Everybody was lovely and made me feel so welcome, I have become good friends with the girls and we all keep in contact daily.

“Since my best friend put the picture on Facebook I have had nothing but nice comments from people in Fleetwood and that has made me so happy seeing as I was so nervous.”