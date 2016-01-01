Search
Double boost for Festival bill

De Vere Hotel, Blackpool

Resort to host LGBT national conference

Extra cash for vintage lifeboat

Emma Oldfield, Debbie Malings and Zoe Harrison at the party for the Bowel Cancer Support Group

Raising more than a smile for charities

News

MP’s delight at war graves youth scheme

News 1

Child seatbelt danger warning

We take a look at how communities are finally getting their lives back one year after Boxing Day floods

Love is the right note for Jessica and Kevin

Christmas messages from all three Bishops of The Church of England in Lancashire

Politics 2
Church services will be held across Fleetwood throughout Christmas

Port Christmas services

Environment Agency urges travellers to check flood risk ahead of Christmas getaway

Travellers have been warned of a possible disruption to services during Storm Barbara

Travellers planning to use Isle of Man Steam Packet warned of possible cancellations

Highways England will complete the roadworksby 6am on Friday 23 December

Roadworks to be completed ahead of Christmas rush

Two people were transferred to hospital suffering from the effects of cold

People rescued from the sea in Blackpool

The M6 returning to normal as resurfacing work nears completion.

M6 LATEST: Delays ease as motorway reopens following trailer fire

Samuel Thomas

APPEAL: Young man missing from Blackpool with links to Preston

Crime 2
Darryl Holland

Man missing from Blackpool

Darryl Holland

Police search for missing man with links to Preston and Leyland

Pupils of St Mary's Catholic Primary School in Fleetwood with (from lef) Margaret Bottomley (deputy head), Cat Sewell (head of Year 6) and head teacher Ann Kowalska.

Primary school shows its top class progress

BATTERY DANGER ALERT: Dr Sakthi Karunanithi and Dr Nicola Bamford have issued a seasonal warning about button batteries

Christmas danger alert on button batteries

How did your child's school fare?

Blackpool, Wyre and The Fylde 2016 league tables: How does your school fare?

Russell Halton and Alex Guarracino at the Undergraduate Awards (UA)

Blackpool and The Fylde College students beat the big boys at Undergraduate Awards

Poulton and Wyre Railway Society receive a cheque for �1000 from fundraising community groups. Pictured L-R are Jimmy Rogers, Mike Casey, Peter Williams, Mary Stirzaker, Alan Fairhurst, Eddie Fisher and Bob Walker.

Cash boost for railway group’s port link plans

Travellers are being urged to check routes are clear before they set off.

Travellers have been warned of a possible disruption to services during Storm Barbara

Christmas messages from all three Bishops of The Church of England in Lancashire

Coun David Borrow

Funding plan for social care is ‘rubbish’

Coun Geoff Driver criticised plans to offer Lancashire County Council employees �500 to recruit social workers

Social worker shortage behind plans to offer staff £500 bonus

Central Car Park, Blackpool.

Blackpool council’s £3.7m profit from car parks

Christmas 2016 bin collection dates for Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre

Mat Davis who saved Keith King's life

‘It’s just something that you do. I wasn’t expecting all this attention.’

Staff at Blackpool Victoria Hospital hand out Christmas presents to patients. Assistant practitioner Denise Openshaw with patient Christine Lea

Every patient in Fylde hospitals to get a present and it’s all thanks to our readers

You can call your normal GP number between 8am - 8pm for urgent medical problems

Festive pharmacy opening times for Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre - 2016

