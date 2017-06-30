MP calls for more jobs for disabled

Fleetwood MP Cat Smith has supported a call from learning disability charity Royal Mencap Society to improve employment opportunities for people with a learning disability.

Attending Mencap’s Learning Disability Week reception in Parliament last week Ms Smith spoke with people with learning disabilities about the barriers they face when trying to find work.

The Lancaster and Fleetwood Labour MP said: “It’s a shame on our country that so many able people who have learning disabilities want to work but don’t find the opportunities to do so.

“We know from research that people with learning disabilities can make excellent employees and offer so much to businesses.”