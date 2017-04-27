More acts added to music festival as plans progress

A series of weekly car boot sales will be staged to raise additional funds for an ambitious three-day music festival planned for Fleetwood.

Fleetwood Celebration is proposed to be held on land previously used as the car park of the Stena ferry operation, off Dock Street, on July 14-16.

The final day will coincide with another large scale Fleetwood event, Tram Sunday on July 16, but will be in the evening after the transport event has ended.

Jim Hodgkinson, a retired businessman and leading volunteer for the event, said he was hopeful the festival will get the green light when it goes before Wyre Council next month to rubber stamp a licence application for live music.

He said “Some exciting young bands such as Marquis Drive from Staffordshire, The Jackobins from Liverpool and Apollo Junction have already been booked. We’re just hoping for support for our car boot sales.”

The first car boot sale takes place this Sunday on the former Stena land and is open to stallholders from 7am and the public at 8am, and the money-spinners are set to continue until July. Further details are available on the Fleetwood Celebration Facebook and website.

Fleetwood Celebration will include a non-alcohol’ dance spectacle for 16-18 years called Down to the Wyre on Friday July 14, the all-day Dock Street Festival family fun day on Saturday July 15, followed by an evening concert and then the After Party starting around the Sunday teatime.

