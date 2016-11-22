Missing purse woman sought

Police have released a picture of a woman who they believe may be able to help them return a missing purse containing a £6,500 ring and £150 in cash.

On Sunday, October 23, a 30-year-old woman travelling on the 9A bus from Bispham to Cleveleys lost the purse.

If you know this woman or have any information that could help us return the purse back to its owner, please call us on 101 quoting crime reference WA1616593

The pink leopard print purse is believed to have fallen from a pram she was pushing and police believe the woman in the picture may be able to help reunite her with her missing property.

The purse contained a highly sentimental blue diamond ring cash and some cards.

A police spokesman said: “We think that the purse was picked up by someone but it hasn’t been handed in to us.