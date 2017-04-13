Military medal found on Prom bench - is it yours?

A military medal honouring a veteran for their service in Egypt during the 1950s was found on a resort bench.

The 1918 General Service Medal, which features a clasp commemorating the recipient’s efforts during the Suez Canal Zone campaign, is now in the possession of police.

The medal was found on the Prom - but its owner has not been found

Officers have appealed for readers to help track down the man it was given to – who would be at least 79 years old – or its new rightful owner.

His name is included on the medal, though it has not been released to avoid false claims, and the Ministry of Defence is checking its records in a bid to help.

The serviceman’s number, stamped on the rim, is 22790116, alongside the letters RE and SRR.

The forgotten British troops who served in Egypt from 1951 until 1954, often in life-threatening conditions, finally saw their bravery rewarded in 2013, when the Queen gave asset to the issuing of the special ‘Canal Zone’ clasps.

The medal was found on Central Promenade on Valentine’s Day. Anybody with information can call 101, quoting 696 of February 14.