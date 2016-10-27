Memorial Park pumpkin event

A free pumpkin carving event for Halloween is being staged at Fleetwood’s Memorial Park this Saturday.

The Friends of Memorial Park, supported by Wyre Council and Heritage Lottery funds are organising the spectacle, which takes place from 11am until 1pm.

Each child will be given the opportunity to carve a pumpkin in the park’s demonstration garden and see the free Creepy Crawly Road Show in the Pavilion.

The Friends of Memorial Park have grown a large number of pumpkins throughout the year in the garden and a large number of them were donated by Steve Jinks, Liz Jones, Christina Coulbeck and other volunteers from Fleetwood Larkholme Allotment Association.

Kate Baird, the park development officer, said: “Without the help of Fleetwood Larkholme Allotment Association, Friends of Memorial Park and our demonstration garden volunteers this free community event would not be possible. It’s been a team effort.”

The Friends of Memorial Park will also sell tea, coffee, biscuits and hot Vimto and providing scary lucky dip and face painting to raise additional funds which will be put back into the park, for a small charge.

Co-ordinators advise there are a limited number of pumpkins and this event is based upon a first come first served basis

Anyone interested in volunteering at the Memorial Park can contact Kate Baird on (0125) 891000 for further information.