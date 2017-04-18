Match in memory of football-mad Jordan

Family and friends of a young footballer who died at just 20 from cystic fibrosis are to hold a fund-raising match in his memory.

Despite his illness, Jordan Whitehouse played more than 100 games for Blackpool Rangers.

When he died last year, from the condition he had suffered from for most of his life, amateur footballers throughout Fylde held a minute’s silence.

Now his family have announced a special game on May 13 to raise money for the Cystic Fibrosis Trust.

A memorial match was held last year at Fleetwood Town following Jordan’s death in March.

This year, however, as a result of Fleetwood being in contention for the League One play-offs, the game will be held at the Gala Fields, Bispham.

A spokesman for the family said: “We are all getting together again and having a football match to remember Jordan and raise a little money to try and find a cure for cystic fibrosis.

“Last year the memorial game at Fleetwood Town raised around £5,000 which was amazing.

“Due to Fleetwood being in the run in for promotion we have struggled to get a date that suited us and the club.”

Dad Ian, 43, paid tribute to the avid Liverpool FC fan who ‘never gave up’ during his battle with cystic fibrosis.

Mr Whitehouse, of Highcroft Avenue, Bispham, said: “Jordan was a happy-go-lucky lad. He always had a smile on his face and tried not to let his illness get him down.

“His determination to live life as normally as possible was so strong that people who didn’t know him well were unaware he was even ill.

“He loved football and supported Liverpool all his life. He always wanted to play, although he often found it a great challenge.”

Despite his illness Jordan scored 110 goals during his time at Blackpool Rangers.

“Often he wanted to play, even though he wasn’t feeling well.

“He was more worried about letting his friends down than himself.

“I was Jordan’s manager for some of the time he was at Blackpool Rangers and even I found him more than a handful.

“He loved the game and always wanted to do his best.

“He scored 110 goals in about 115 games and is remembered with fondness by his old team mates.”

Jordan went to Carleton St Hilda’s Primary School and later, Montgomery High School but as his illness progressed, he was forced to quit the game at 16.

Mr Whitehouse added: “Jordan just didn’t want to be remembered for his illness. We will always remember him playing football with a smile on his face despite the fact that sometimes he found it really hard.

“That’s the kind of determined boy he was.”

Donations can be made on Jordan’s Just Giving page at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Jord-whitehouse7?utm_id=13