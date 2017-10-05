Marley bakes up help for rail

Efforts to revive Fleetwood’s rail link have been given a tasty boost by a schoolboy who loves trains.

Marley Johnson, seven, heard about a new fund which has been set up to help pay for vital new sleepers for the Fleetwood end of the rail track.

A section of the track, which will link the port to Poulton train station, needs restoring to enable any train to run on it as part of the plans for a heritage railway.

The sleeper fund has been set up by Fleetwood Back on Track, a group comprising town, borough and county councillors as well as the Poulton and Wyre Railway Society, the group planning the heritage railway.

To boost the sleeper funds, Shakespeare Primary School pupil Marley decorated some cup cakes which mum Rachel had baked, and sold them to neighbours on Galloway Road in Fleetwood.

So far his sterling efforts have raised a mighty £139 and he hopes to raise a total of £200. And with the sleeper fund allowing people to pay £20 per sleeper, it will mean that Marley will have enough for 10 sleepers.

Proud mum Rachel said: “Marley has always loved trains, ever since he saw Thomas the Tank Engine. When he saw all the work that was being done on the rail track here in Fleetwood, he wanted to help.”

Coun Norah Stuchfield, of Fleetwood Back on Track, said: “Marley has done brilliantly.”

For more about the fund, visit Fleetwood Back on Track on Facebook or phone Norah on 07450 703334.