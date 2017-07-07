Mark’s glass memorial to victims of terrorist blast

A man who was just seconds away from a bomb blast that killed 23 people at a Manchester concert in May has paid tribute to the victims.

Mark Williams, 21, was just a few feet away from the foyer at Manchester Arena on May 22 when terrorist Salman Ramadan Abedi detonated a homemade bomb, killing 23 people and injuring 250 more.

Mark, who lives on Goldstone Drive, Cleveleys, was shielded from the blast by the foyer doors after leaving the Ariana Grande concert early with his 16-year-old friend.

Now the glassmaker, who works for his family business Northern Express Glass Ltd, has paid tribute to those who lost their lives in the attack with a stained glass mural of the Manchester worker bee, which is a symbol of the city’s industrial past.

Mark said: “I just wanted to give back and do something.”

Markand his friend were outside the foyer where the explosion took place when the bomb went off.

Mark said: “We were walking towards the foyer doors and as we got closer to it, within a split second the doors completely blew off. All the smoke came through and covered all the people in front of us.

“There was just screaming. I grabbed (my friend’s) hand and said ‘we’ve got to get out of here. We’re not going to die’.”

The stained glass tribute was auctioned off by Northern Express Glass for £220, which will donated to the British Red Cross’ We Love Manchester fund. The money will be used to ensure that the attack victims and their families do not face financial difficulties.