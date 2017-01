A man was taken to hospital after chip-pan he was using caught fire, say fire services.

Two crews were called to the incident on Bowness Avenue in Mereside at around 11.30am on 17 January.

Firefighters arrived to find the blaze had already been put out.

A man was taken to hospital by ambulance for precautionary checks.

Firefighters used a portable fan unit to extract the smoke and fitted smoke alarms.

The extent of the man's injuries are unknown.