Man rescued in boat drama near Fleetwood

A man in his sixties was injured after his boat broke down in high winds just outside Fleetwood Marina, says the Coastguard.

RNLI Fleetwood was called out to tow the damaged vessel into the harbour at around 8pm on October 2.

The man was suspected to have suffered several broken ribs

Crews say it took several officers to secure the boat due to the bad weather.

A spokesman for the coastguard said: "The team was paged to assist RNLI Fleetwood with docking a broken down vessel.

"The vessel had developed several problems including a broken tiller and then a damaged sail.

"As the boat had also been hit by several big swells in last nights winds, the skipper had himself been knocked against some equipment and injured himself.

"Due to the high winds, it took several coastguard rescue officers to secure the vessel to the berth after handover from the RNLI crew.

"Once the skipper was ashore, we moved him into the boathouse to assess his injuries and get him into a warm and dry building.

"After discussing the options with the casualty, a request for medical evaluation was made via HMCG Holyhead as we feared he might have broken a rib or two.

"Paramedics from NWAS arrived and after a good checkup, the casualty was declared fit and we escorted him back to his vessel, for what we hope would be a reasonable nights rest."

Ambulance services said they were called to an incident where a man suffered suspected broken ribs.

The man was not taken to hospital.