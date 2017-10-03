Man pulled out of water in Blackpool

A man sparked rescue attempts from members of the public after he was found in the water near the Promenade, says the coastguard.

The man was reported to the coastguard via a 999 call shortly after 10.30pm on Monday October 2.

The man was successfully pulled from the water by a passer-by.

No lifeboats were launched during the incident but members of the Lytham Coastguard rescue team responded to the incident.

Ambulance services also attended what was described to them as a "serious" incident.

A spokesman for the ambulance service said: "We were called out to reports of a male patient in the water.

"The man was out of the water when we arrived and was conscious and breathing."

The man was taken to Blackpool Victoria Hospital for treatment.

The extent of the man's injuries are currently not known.