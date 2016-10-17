Man flown to hospital after roof fall in port

A man sustained a head injury after falling off the roof of a house in Fleetwood today.

The North West Air Ambulance (NWAA) was called out to the incident in the afternoon and took the man, said to be in his fifties, to Royal Preston Hospital.

It is understood the incident occurred on The Esplanade, opposite Fleetwood Boating Lake.

A spokeswoman for the NWAA was unable to confirm the road on which the incident occurred or the time it happened.