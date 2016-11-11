Man arrested after car smashes into two Fleetwood homes

A car smashed into the front of two homes in Fleetwood.

The incident happened at around 2.15pm yesterday in Belmont Avenue.

The Audi A3 involved in the incident

A silver-grey Audi A3 collided with the front doors of two terraced houses causing significant damage to the building and vehicle.

Both front doors were caved in and brickwork between the two houses was smashed.

The front of the Audi also sustained significant damage and at least one person was seen running from the crashed car.

Fire crews and police attended the scene.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service sent two fire appliances from Fleetwood to the scene.

Crews assisted in removing the car from the property and members of the urban search and rescue team made the building safe.

Lancashire Police said a quantity of what is suspected to be cannabis had been found inside the crashed car.

A 37-year-old man from Fleetwood was arrested on Clifton Road at around 3.10pm on suspicion of possession of a class B drug.