Man and dog 'very lucky' after being cut off by tide

A man and his dog had a 'very lucky' escape after being cut off by the incoming tide near Fleetwood this morning.

The man, in his 30s, was rescued after trying to swim back from the new island at King Scar at around 10am.

Coastguard station officer Mark Sumner said the man rang a friend - who called the emergency services - and said: "He should have called 999 himself."

The RNLI lifeboat was launched from Fleetwood while staff at Knott End kept overwatch, but it wasn't needed after Coastguard staff went into the water and helped the man out, he added.

The man, described as 'very cold and wet but safe', was given a check-up by paramedics but declined hospital treatment, Mr Sumner said.

His dog was unharmed.