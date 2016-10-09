Major road closed after second crash in two days

A major Blackpool road remains closed following a serious accident.

Police and fire officers have cordoned off Devonshire Road in North Shore, between Northgate and Bispham Roundabout, to investigate the cause of the crash, which they say left ‘people with serious injuries including fractures’.

A crash on Devonshire Road on October 8. Picture: Toby Royales

The accident happened at 9.55am on Sunday.

A police spokeswoman said officers were waiting to lift a car, after reports a taxi overtook a car on the road’s incline, before colliding with several others and a wall.

The road will emain closd until officer complete their investigation and remove the damaged car.

The accident is the second on Devonshire Road this weekend,