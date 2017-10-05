Machinery catches fire at industrial unit in Bispham

A fire started after machinery caught alight at an industrial unit in Bispham, say fire crews.

A fire engine from Bispham was called out to the incident on Bristol Avenue at around 8am on Thursday, October 5.

Firefighters spent around 20 minutes extinguishing the fire using an Aqua pod.

A Lancashire Fire and Rescue spokesman said: "Crews were called out after a fire started in the ducting pipe and machinery at a business unit.

"The fire was relatively easy to extinguish."

Nobody was injured during the incident.