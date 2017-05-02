Lost knickers spark emergency call out

Discarded clothing on a Blackpool beach sparked an emergency call out yesterday evening, say the coastguard.

The clothes, which included a pair of jeans, socks, a pair of knickers and tights were found on the steps next to the North Pier by a dog walker at around 8pm on May 1.

An extensive search was carried out by Fleetwood and Lytham Coastguard Rescue Teams but nothing was found.

A spokesman for the Coastguard said: "We were called to reports of clothing found on the steps next to the North Pier in Blackpool.

"We conducted an extensive search of the area but nothing was found and even the clothes appeared to have disappeared when we arrived.

"Obviously we will always take all reports of possible missing people seriously."