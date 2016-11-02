‘We need to sort out road danger’

One of Fleetwood’s most dangerous roads could be made safer after a senior County Hall cabinet member came to the town on a fact-finding mission.

Worried residents have been expressing concern about the speed of traffic on Hatfield Avenue for several years after a number of collisions between cars and pedestrians.

Hatfield Avenue, Fleetwood

Young children trying to get to school and the many elderly residents living close by have to contend with cars travelling well beyond the 20mph speed limit, some going as fast 40mph.

Several petitions have come to nothing, despite there being no pedestrian crossings or any other measures to make it safer.

But yesterday a group of Fleetwood councillors took Coun John Fillis, cabinet member for Highways and Transport, to the town to visit the spot and they pressed the case for urgent measures.

Coun Fillis accepted a way forward could be a mini roundabout at the treacherous junction with Highbury Avenue, to slow down traffic, and also areas where kerbs could be extended to reduce the width of the road.

Fleetwood councillor Ruth Duffy, one of the councillors present, said: “Hatfield Avenue is a long, straight road and drivers easily forget it has a 20mph limit.

“There have been too many near misses and non-fatal accidents involving children and elderly people.

“We have to try and do something about it before someone is killed and so it was vital to get John Fillis down to take a look at it and see the problems for himself.”

A previous attempt came close to succeeding when a crossing was finally approved at County Hall in 2011 as part of £80,000 road safety measures – but the scheme never saw the light of day.

In 2014 there were two serious accidents there in the space of a week and there have been other incidents since.

The cabinet member visited Fleetwood at the request of Fleetwood Labour County Council members, Coun Lorraine Beavers and Coun Ron Shewan.

County Coun Fillis informed the group that the County Council had previously looked into the issue and had decided that a pedestrian crossing was unfeasible due to most homes possessing driveways which limited the scope for a clear space to install a crossing.

But he said the mini roundabout, or refuge island, could be the best way forward.

Coun Beavers said: “We welcomed the chance to bring John Fillis to Fleetwood and see first hand some of the most pressing issues here.”

Facebook users in Fleetwood have been calling for safety measures on Hatfield Avenue for some time and earlier this year Ivor Bould, the chairman of Fleetwood Neighbourhood Wtach, highlighted the worrying speed of traffic on the road.

In May this year, teenage police cadets helped officers monitor the speed of traffic there after concerns were raised.

In addition to the issues on Hatfield Avenue, Coun Fillis was taken to see some of Fleetwood’s worst potholes.

Although Lancashire County faces consideral Government cuts to its highways budget, the councillors are optimistic that the vast majority of the areas they pointed out today will be included in the next set of delegated road repairs.