Vintage trucks heading to port for hotel event

Fleetwood’s North Euston Hotel is the place to be for vintage vehicle enthusiasts this Sunday.

The hotel is staging an event which will feature between 30 and 40 vintage lorries as well as cars and other vehicles from all over Lancashire.

Most of the exhibits are from the British Commercial Vehicle Museum in Leyland and the wagons will include such famous makes as Leyland, Albion, Morris, Scammell, Bedford, Atkinson, Scania and many more .

The vehicles will be parked up on the closed section of road directly outside the North Euston from noon until around 4pm and entry to the event is free.

The Fylde Ukulele Network Band will also be performing from 1pm in the hotel’s Victoria Bar.

Stephen Dale, manager of the North Euston Hotel, said: “We’ve held a few of these events over the years and they’ve always proved popular.

“It gives people in Fleetwood the chance to see some vehicles that don’t appear at Tram Sunday.

“For people who particularly like trucks, it is worth coming to.

“We don’t know exactly which vehicles will be coming but we do expect some well known makes.”

Stephen said the ukelele band regularly rehearsed at the hotel, so this would be a rare chance to hear the band give an actual performance at the venue.

The British Commercial Vehicle Museum displays antiquarian buses, early fire engines and other historical and commercial vehicles produced by the British manufacturing industry.

Sunday’s event will be the final event of the year in which the vehicles take to the road for a large scale public event.