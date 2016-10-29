UPDATE: Body found in woods ‘believed to be young man’

A body found in woods at Fleetwood is believed to be a young man.

Police were called at around 11.10am after a body was found in Broadwater Woods. The area has been closed off pending investigation.

A police spokesman said: “At this time the death is being treated as unexplained and the body, believed to be a young man, has yet to be formally identified.”

