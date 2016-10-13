Tragedy driving new cycle safety mission

A nursing student from Cleveleys is setting up a road safety fight in memory of her brother.

Jonathan Robertson died in 2002 when he was involved in a collision with a car on Shard Bridge between Singleton and Hambleton.

Jonathan

Now his sister is calling for more cycle lanes to be introduced and for helmets to be made compulsory in the hope other families do not go through the same nightmare.

Mum Sam Robertson, 33, has been left haunted by the tragedy which ripped through her family 14-years-ago.

“Jonathan was the life and soul,” said Sam.

“Everyone loved him, he had his whole life ahead of him.

“He wanted to entertain everyone and then, just like that he was gone.

“It’s something no family should go through.”

Sam started an online petition on website change.org but is now looking at ways to more effectively get her message across.

She is hoping to speak to Lancashire County Council, which is responsible for roads in Wyre and to MPs to push for greater protection for cyclists.

“There should be more cycle lanes,” said Sam.

“And we need to get the message out about helmets.

“I know teenagers might not think they are cool, they might now want to wear one but they do save lives.

“It should be that everyone has to wear one on a bike.

“It’s not compulsory now but that should change.”

You can support Sam by visiting www.change.org/o/jonathans_cycle_lanes