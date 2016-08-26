Thieves break into charity ‘sea mine’

This charity sea mine on Fleetwood sea front was broken into

Callous thieves broke into a well-known Fleetwood ‘sea mine’ to steal money donated to charity.

Police were called at around 8.40am today to reports that the mine on Fleetwood sea front had been cracked open, and £10 worth of cash donated to the Shipwrecked Mariners Society stolen.

Anybody with any information is asked to contact police on the non-emergency number 101.

