The Monsters invade Blackpool - and go on a bus tour

The Monster Raving Loony Party is holding its annual political conference in Blackpool this weekend.

The Loony festivities began on Friday night at the Uncle Tom’s Cabin pub on Queen’s Promenade, and will continue until Sunday.

Saturday will see members of the party take to the streets of Blackpool in an open-top bus in a rally starting at Uncle Tom’s Cabin at noon.

The Monster Raving Loony Party, led by Alan “Howling Laud” Hope, proved a huge hit in the resort at its previous party conference last year.

Party policies include the legalisation of broccoli, jobseekers being made to stand two abreast in order to halve dole queues, a summer ice lolly allowance for elderly people – and free university tuition for all.

Important Monster Raving Loony Party cabinet roles include Shadow Minister for the Abolition of Gravity (Nick Delves), Shadow Minister for Non-Committed Manifesto Commitments (RU Seerius), and the Minister for Blatant Lies and Big Fibs (Knigel Knapp).