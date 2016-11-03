Teen footballer took own life

A teenaged footballer who was hit by a train told her sister she loved her and “everything would be okay” less than an hour before she died, an inquest heard.

Zoe Tynan, 18, who played for England Women’s U19s, was seen on CCTV “calmly” climbing down from the platform of West Allerton railway station on August 30.

The inquest at the Gerard Majella Courthouse in Liverpool on Tuesday heard Zoe’s sister Beth had described her as acting “out of character” before she left the family home in Mossley Hill.

The court was told Zoe, who was registered with clubs AFC Fylde and Manchester City, had just received good A-level results and was hoping to become a professional footballer.

Area coroner Anita Bhardwaj said: “Zoe was last seen by her sister at 3.40pm on August 30, when she unusually told her sister she loved her and everything would be okay.”

The court also heard Zoe’s friend received a text message which was “suggestive of Zoe’s intention to end her life” at 4.09pm – just five minutes before she was hit by the train, which was travelling from Birmingham New Street to Liverpool Lime Street.

Paramedics pronounced her dead at the scene.

Ms Bhardwaj said: “These actions were unexpected and out of character for Zoe, however these actions, together with her general demeanour and texts sent that day, clearly demonstrate Zoe intended to take her own life.”

She recorded that the teenager died of multiple injuries and had taken her own life.

Toxicology tests showed no traces of drugs or alcohol in her system.

In a statement released by British Transport Police after her death, Zoe’s family said: “Zoe was the most loving and caring daughter and sister anyone could wish for. She was a vibrant, generous and fun-loving girl who always knew how to cheer anyone up, and was a loyal, straight-talking friend to many.

“She was a dedicated athlete, never happier than when she had a ball at her feet and was the ultimate team player. She touched so many people’s lives and will never be forgotten.”

Zoe joined FA Women’s Premier League side Fylde Ladies in August.