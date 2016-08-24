See works as historic mill’s sails turn again

The sails will turn at Marsh Mill, Thornton, on Saturday, giving visitors a special insight into the building’s workings.

As the sails turn the internal machinery of the mill will spring into life, echoing the time when the mill was surrounded by farmland.

Friends of Marsh Mill committee member Tom Halstead said: “It’s part of the maintenance programme carried out by Wyre Borough and when the sails are turning there is always a special atmosphere around the mill.”

On the same day Cleveleys caricature artist Chris Knapman will be on hand to provide members of the public with their cartoon likenesses for a small donation. He will be in action from 11am to 2pm.

The mill itself is open from 10.30am to 4.30pm and tours to the top are available.

