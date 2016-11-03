Schoolboy raises £175 for lifeboat at home

Schoolboy Daniel Burke succeeded beyond his expectations when he decided to hold a fund-raiser for Fleetwood Lifeboat.

The 12-year-old, who lives in Thornton and attends St Aiden’s School in Preesall, expected to raise just a few pounds.

This is a fantastic donation from Daniel. It’s great to see someone so young getting involved in the local community

But the event, at Daniel’s home, attracted more people than he expected and he ended up raising £175.

And it culminated in him being invited aboard the port’s new £1.2m lifeboat, Kenneth James Pierpoint.

Daniel was particularly keen to help the charity because his dad, Gavin, is a crew member at Fleetwood.

David Eccles, Lifeboat operations manager for Fleetwood Lifeboat, said: “This is a fantastic donation from Daniel. It’s great to see someone so young getting involved in the local community.”