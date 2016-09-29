Russian missile was reason for downing

Russia must engage constructively with investigations into the shooting down of a Malaysian airliner flying over Ukraine, Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson has insisted.

The call came after Dutch-led criminal investigators said they now have solid evidence that the jet was hit by a Buk missile moved into eastern Ukraine from Russia.

Glenn Thomas

Among the 298 people killed on board in 2014 was former Highfield School student Glenn Thomas, a media officer for the World Health Organisation who was on his way to an international Aids conference.

In October, his sister Tracey Withers, from South Shore, called on Russian president Vladimir Putin to speak to the families of the victims.

Head of the central crime investigation department of the Dutch National Police, Wilbert Paulissen, said communications intercepts showed pro-Moscow rebels had called for deployment of the mobile surface-to-air weapon, and reported its arrival in rebel-controlled areas of eastern Ukraine.

“It may be concluded MH17 was shot down by a 9M38 missile launched by a Buk, brought in from the territory of the Russian Federation, and that after launch was subsequently returned to the Russian Federation,” Mr Paulissen said.

Mr Johnson said Moscow must co-operate with the ongoing investigation.

He said: “Today’s progress in the investigation is an important step towards securing justice for the 298 people who lost their lives and for their families and friends who continue to deal with this awful tragedy.”