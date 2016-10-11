Real ale boost at pub chain across coast

Pub-goers will be able to enjoy five real ales from across the world alongside a selection of up to 25 beers from the UK during a 12-day festival at eight pubs across the Fylde coast.

Each of the beers has been brewed using only British hop varieties, including Fuggles, Challenger, Sovereign and Phoenix.

The festival will run from Wednesday to Sunday October 23 inclusive.

The participating pubs are; The Albert and The Lion in Bank Hey Street, The Layton Rakes in Market Street and The Velvet Coaster in New South Promenade all in Blackpool, The Trawl Boat Inn in Wood Street, St Annes, and The Railway Hotel in Station Road, Lytham, together with The Thomas Drummond in London Street, Fleetwood, The Poulton Elk in Hardhorn Road, Poulton, and The Jolly Tars in Victoria Road West, Cleveleys.

Layton Rakes manager, Lee Thelwell, said: “The festival is the perfect opportunity to showcase the wonderful range of British-grown hop varieties and support British hop farmers.

“It will give people the opportunity to enjoy a superb selection of beers, many of which have not been served in the pub before.”