Police identify body found in woods in port

Broadwater Wood at Fleetwood pictured from Fleetwood Road

Police have now identified a body found in Fleetwood’s Broadwater Woods on Saturday October 29.

They have confirmed it was the body of a 23 year old man from Lincolnshire.

A police spokesman said: “The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file has been passed to the coroner.”

Police have been asked by the family not to reveal the identity of the man at this stage.

