Police appeal to find missing Victoria

Police are appealing for information to find a Preston woman who has been missing for almost two years.

Victoria Cherry, 44, from Fulwood, was last seen by family members in December 2014 but has not been in contact with them since then.

She was only reported as missing to police last Monday, October 24, after her family made unsuccessful attempts to find her.

She is described as white, 5ft tall, of medium build with short hair dyed purple or red, with piercings in her nose and lip.

She is thought to have links to the Preston and Blackburn areas.

PS Mike Horton, of Preston Police, said: “Victoria lives a chaotic lifestyle and while it is not unusual for her to not make contact with family for some time, her mother has made a number of her own inquiries to find her and has been unable to do so.

“She is now getting increasingly concerned about her welfare and has reported her as missing to us.

“We are appealing to anyone who may have seen her or who has any information about where she might be to get in touch with us.

“Similarly, if Victoria sees this appeal, I would urge her to get in touch with us or her family to let us know she is okay.”

Anyone with any information on Victoria’s whereabouts can contact police on 101 quoting log 354 of October 24.