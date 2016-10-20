Open night for new maritime group in port

A new voluntary maritime group in Fleetwood is to hold its official opening.

Last month, the Weekly News reported that the Maritime Voluntary Service (MVS), a registered charity, was to set up in the town for the first time.

The MVS is a recognised national maritime training organisation which works with youth groups like the Scouts and teaches them all-round seamanship skills.

The group’s 34ft Nelson motor launch, Curlew, has been installed in Fleetwood’s marina although it will not be brought into active operation until early next year.

Now Fleetwood MVS – one of only 25 units in the country – is to hold its official opening night to give the public a chance to find out more, in the club house of Fleetwood Harbour Yacht Club at the Dock Office building, Dock Avenue, on Wednesday, November 2, at 7pm.

The man heading the unit is 58-year-old Tony Coleman, an ex-Windermere warden who lives in Cleveleys.

He said: “Since it was announced we were setting up in Fleetwood, there has been a lot of interest.

“The Fleetwood Harbour Yacht Club have been kind enough to let us use their club house and potential new members have been in touch.”

Graeme Hall, deputy head of the Fleetwood unit, said; “What’s good about this unit in Fleetwood is that there are quite a few retired trawlermen in this town who have a wealth of maritime experience.

“Sadly there is no large-scale fishing industry in Fleetwood any more to allow those skills to be passed on, but this is one way they can pass on their knowledge – and age is no barrier.”

n Anyone interested can contact Tony on tcoleman@live.co.uk or leave a message on 07786020753. The group also has its own Facebook page.