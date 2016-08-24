New hope for port museum

The rescue package for Fleetwood Museum has moved a step closer to success.

Fleetwood Town Council’s detailed business plan to take over the running of the closure-threatened facility has been given the thumbs up by Lancashire County Council, with negotiations set to continue.

Fleetwood Museum

Lancashire County Council announced last year that it could no longer afford to run five museums across the county, promoting local groups to launch rescue bids.

Coun Terry Rogers, chairman of Fleetwood Town Coumncil, said: “I am ready to write a cheque for £66,000, raised from the precept paid by Fleetwood council tax payers, which will cover museum running costs for a year. It is good news that County Hall likes our business plan. We are close to confirming that Fleetwood Museum has been saved.”

County Hall has announced that detailed negotiations will continue with the four organisations which have applied to take over the five museums.

County Councillor Marcus Johnstone, cabinet member for environment, planning and cultural services, said: “There is obviously still a lot of work to do but it is very encouraging to see such robust and well-thought-through business plans.”

The five museums will close to the public on September 30 while negotiations continue with the organisations applying to take them over. Care and maintenance plans will be put in place to ensure that they are kept safe and secure. The intention is that the transfers are made by December 31, 2016.