Man stabbed in the head

A man has been taken to hospital after being stabbed in the head.
Police were called to around 7pm on August 24 to York Street, Blackpool, to reports of an assault.
A spokesman for Lancashire police said: “On arrival at the scene, officers found a 58-year-old man had suffered stab wounds to the head.
“He was taken to Blackpool Victoria Hospital, where he remains. His injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.”
A 28-year-old man from Blackpool was arrested this morning on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and remains in custody.
Enquiries are ongoing.
