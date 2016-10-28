Lessons in how to create a frightening face plus ghouls, zombies and vampires who plan to haunt Blackpool

Parents – and some youngsters – got into the Halloween spirit with a pumpkin carving session.

The special session at Morrisons on Squires Gate Lane offered artistic tips and creative hints to create the perfect terrifying pumpkin face.

Staff from Morrisons give pumpkin carving demonstartions. Pictured is Celia Elliott.

The ‘tricks of the trade’ sessions were put on by the supermarket after 64 per cent of parents questioned revealed that they were not confident when it came to creating scary faces on the seasonal orange vegetables.

Andrew Kendall, store manager at Morrisons Blackpool, said: “Halloween is a big occasion for our customers with the perfect pumpkin taking centre stage in most UK households.

“We know that some of our customers dread the annual carving, so it we thought it useful to roll out our greengrocers – who can help turn their pumpkins into the perfect ghouls, ghosts, witches and Jack-o’-Lantern.”

Those who like a ghoulish fright can also head to Blackpool’s Pleasure Beach for a series of scary specials, including pumpkin carving on Saturday and Monday.

Staff from Morrisons give pumpkin carving demonstartions. Pictured is Callum Derrick, aged 7.

There is also a Halloween fancy dress competition on Saturday, and after 4pm the park will change into a ghastly and spine-chilling place where hordes of zombies and vampires have broken free from their prison in the catacombs of Blackpool Pleasure Beach and can be found roaming the park in search for victims.

Staff from Morrisons give pumpkin carving demonstartions. Pictured L-R are Celia Elliott, Sam Smith and Daniel Chorlton.

Staff from Morrisons give pumpkin carving demonstartions. Elaine Derrick with children Joe, 10 and Callum, aged 7 watch as staff give a demo.

Rellik the clown, Maria Morose and the Undead Ringmaster Doktor Haze from the Circus of Horrors