Kev’s pedal and paddle test for cause he loves

A retired soldier from Fleetwood is preparing for an arduous kayaking and cycling challenge for charity.

Kevin Gray will circumnavigate Cornwall using just a kayak and a bike, accompanied by pal Tom Gigg, a serving Able Rate in the Royal Navy.

The duo are aiming to kick-start their challenge this Friday from Plymouth, weather permitting.

Starting under Tamar Bridge at midday, they will paddle around the coast of Cornwall, camping each night, eventually ending up in Bude. From Bude, they will then cycle 36 miles and then hop back in their kayaks to finish in Plymouth.

The aim is to complete the whopping 208-mile journey in a mere seven days, averaging nearly 30 miles a day.

Kevin, 45, of Navena Avenue, Fleetwood, said: “I suppose it’s no mean feat to cover 30 miles a day, especially when you are at the mercy of tides and the weather. It’s an exciting challenge and a really good way to keep fit, but equally important is the fund-raising side.”

Kevin, a dad-of-two who is married to Gillian, is raising funds for Heroes on the Water (HOW UK), a charity which provides kayak angling experiences to wounded military and members of the public who have suffered while carrying out a public duty. It is a cause close to his heart, as he left the army suffering from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder and the charity has helped him. To donate to Heroes on the Water through Kevin’s fundraising page, visit http://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/KevinGray11.