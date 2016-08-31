Joe puts his art and soul into brush strokes

Academic work was never a strong point for young Joseph Scott.

When Joseph, of Kenilworth Avenue, Fleetwood, was at school he was trying to cope with the twin challenges of autism and epilepsy and struggled with lessons.

But his life was transformed when teachers at Cardinal Allen RC High School realised he had an incredible talent. Despite his disabilities, Joseph excelled in art and the school encouraged him and told his parents that this was an area he could do very well at.

And that’s certainly been the case since he left school. Joseph, now aged 20, has just been short-listed for the prestigious National Open Art competition with one of his oil paintings, called Reeling In.

And Joseph, about to embark on a BA honours degree in fine art and professional practice at Blackpool and the Fylde College, will launch an exhibition of his work at the Solaris Centre on South Promenade, Blackpool in October.

Joseph and his parents believe his story can inspire others who may not be naturally academic or may even be disabled but have other skills.

His mum, Kathryn Dale, said: “The school told us Joseph was unlikely to be academic but when they realised he had a real gift for art, the teachers were brilliant and really encouraged him. “

Joseph, who signs his work as JP Scott and works in many mediums such as oil, acrylic and water colour, said: “I really enjoy oil painting and the different textual effects. My goal is to become an independent artist selling work online.”