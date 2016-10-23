Jessica’s Mayoral mission

Teenager Jessica Basquill has a year with a difference lined up over the next 12 months.

Jessica, 16, of North Albion Street, Fleetwood, has been appointed the Wyre Youth Mayor and will soon be attending her first public engagements.

The former Cardinal Allen RC High School pupil, a member of the Wyre Youth Council, says the mayoral role is a worthwhile one.

She said: “I think it’s good that younger people can be represented like this. I hope that I can do something worthwhile over the next year.

“We’ve already made a start at the Wyre Youth Council - we’ll be visiting schools raising awareness of drug and alcohol issues.”

Jessica was voted into the role by other young people after she made a short video talking the youth mayor post and a ballot was taken in Wyre schools.

She was sworn into office for the next year after being appointed at a Wyre full council meeting last month.

Jessica is now the representative for young people in the borough and will be attending a number of civic occasions involving young people, alongside the Mayor of Wyre, Coun Terry Lees.

She is currently studying at Blackpool Sixth Form and is hoping to go to university.

The teenager wants to study religious ethics and philosophy - after she has completed a two-year gap of travelling and working as a volunteer at the Castlerigg retreat in the Lake District and possibly even in Africa.

She said her parents, Nigel and Janet Basquill, were proud about her new role.