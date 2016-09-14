It’s your move as Simon backs young players

It’s not a game for people in a rush but the appeal of chess is a universal one.

And for Fleetwood man Simon Rogers it remains a passion which he is keen to help pass on to future generations of players.

Simon, 42, of Larkholme Parade, has been running Cleveleys Chess Club, a children’s club for seven to 16 year olds, since 2007 although the club itself was founded in 1993. During the nine years he has been running the club he has seen many young players excel and go on to represent Lancashire.

Indeed, Simon himself has represented the county and even travelled to the Soviet Union with the team back in 1990. This Thursday the club, which is based at Cleveleys United Reformed Church hall on West Drive, Cleveleys, re-opens after several weeks off for the summer holidays.

Simon, who works at Fleetwood’s Home Bargains store, said: “I started playing chess when I was nine years old and I am still as enthusiastic today as I was then. Chess is a brilliant game for children and young people - it is good for the brain, increases IQ and I believe it helps with school work. It is also fun to play in a different kind of way to many games - it makes you think about what strategy you’re going to use to win. This club has had some really strong players over the years but we welcome all abilities. We can teach them and help them get better.”

The club meets each Thursday from 6.30pm to 8.30pm and new members are welcome to drop in or phone Simon on 07966 231211.