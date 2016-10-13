It’s a real shark’s tale!

There was a sleep-over with a difference for 18 Brownies from Fleetwood.

Members of the 20th Fleetwood Brownie Unit have returned from an all-night stay at The Sealife Centre in Blackpool.

The girls enjoyed a private tour of the centre, and found out about all the different fish and sea creatures that live there.

During the tour, the girls got the chance to explore the ‘Rockpools’ section, and touched the starfish, crabs, and other animals.

And as no sleepover is complete without watching a movie, the girls watched ‘The Little Mermaid’ before settling down in their sleeping bags - underneath the shark tunnel.

Rihanna Houton, 10, said: “My favourite part was sleeping under the sharks – it was awesome”.

And Fai Spencer, nine, enjoyed the education aspect of the trip: “It was amazing to explore The Sealife Centre, and it was really interesting learning about the ocean.”

The 20th Fleetwood Brownie Unit is based at St David’s Church hall, on the corner of Larkholme Lane and Fleetwood Road, and leader Chloe Rossall said “The sleepover was a great success, it really was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for the girls – and the adults too!”

Girlguiding gives girls and young women the chance to have fun, make new friends and make a positive difference in their community.

For further information visit www.girlguiding.org.uk/joinus