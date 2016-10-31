Hubble bubble toil and trouble at Halloween house of horrors

Scary ghosts, killer clowns, and a nurse with blood-soaked clothes.

This house of horrors on Derbe Road, St Annes, captures the spooky spirit of Halloween while raising cash for a charity cause.

The Wilkinson family, of Derbe Road in St Annes, have transformed their home into a Halloween house of horrors to raise funds for an HIV charity. Penny Wilkinson joins Regan in the Exorcist-themed room. PIC BY ROB LOCK 28-10-2016

Horror fans Martin and Penny Wilkinson decorated their house to raise money for the National Aids Trust, which champions the rights of people living with HIV in Britain.

Penny said: “There’s a lot of stigma towards HIV and people with HIV, and it’s important for young people not to grow up ignorant about it.

“Blackpool is one of the highest in the UK for people living with HIV.

“As a mother myself I feel it’s important that we raise awareness and encourage people to get tested and practice safe sex.

“It’s something I feel strongly about.

“People have all been very supportive and some people were even putting £20 notes in the donation buckets - so I’m hoping to raise a good amount.

“We just want to raise as much as we can.”

