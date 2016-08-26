Hair today and gone tomorrow

It was a case of hair today, gone tomorrow for these Fleetwood fundraisers.

Mary Shaw and Hayley Roles separately decided to join the Brave the Shave campaign to boost the coffers of charity Macmillan Cancer support.

Hair today, gone tomorrow.....Hayley Roles, of Fleetwood, after being shaved.

Mary, 68, of Southgate, Fleetwood, had her collar length hair shaved at Rory Blair’s hairdressers on Lord Street.

The retired civil servant, who is married to David Shaw, said after the shave: “I feel quite elated to have done it and raised almost £600 for macMillan. People have been incredibly generous in sponsoring me.

“It didn’t bother getting my hair shaved off but it did bother my hairdresser, Joanne Corry. She has been doing my hair for 25 years and was really upset to see it all come off!”

Mary, who is the current president of Thornton Cleveleys Rotary Club, explained she was born with cerebral palsy and was unable to raise funds by swimming or climbing mounts.

Mary Shaw gets her shaved for charity by Joanne Corry from Rory Blair in Fleetwood

She added: “I wanted to help Mcmillan and this seemed a brilliant way to do it.”

Hayley Roles, meanwhile, had her head shaved down the road at the Butcher and The Bobby pin on North Albert Street.

Mum-of-one Hayley, 27, has so far banked £757 and has more sponsor money still to come in.

After having her should er length hair shorn, she said: “My dad, Gordon Riches, died when he was 60 from liver, lung and kidney cancer.It’s a horrible illness and I wanted to do my bit.”