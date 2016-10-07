Glenn goes on record to help in cancer fight

There are many cancer charity supporters in Fleetwood but it’s not everyone who writes, produces and releases a new record to help the cause.

That’s what former Fleetwood man Glenn Brooks is doing to help the Stand up to Cancer campaign.

Glenn, 44, who now lives on Champagne Avenue, Norcross, has written and recorded an electro pop/rock song called Stand up Stay Strong and all online sales of the single will help the charity.

The father-of two, who grew up in Fleetwood and used to live on Southfleet Avenue, works as a self employed IT consultant but has been involved in music for many years.

Glenn was inspired by the bravery of his mother Pearl, who died from pancreatic cancer last year, to get involved in the campaign.

He said: “My mum lived to be 82, which is a pretty good innings, but if it wasn’t for the cancer she would still be here. She was fit and healthy in every other way but pancreatic cancer is a killer. She was given just three months to live but lasted 18 months, without chemotherapy. It was her bravery that inspired me to write it and then I decided to link it with Stand up to Cancer.

“I contacted the charity and managed to get permission to use their logo. More than anything I just want to get my music out there but helping to raise money for the cause will be a big bonus.”.

Stand Up Stay Strong is billed under the band name The Pearl Works and features the voice of a musical friend who lives in Colorado, USA, rock singer Dusty Hughes, with Glenn on keyboards and guitar.

Stand up to Cancer is a TV-led cancer research campaign which raises most of its money through a telethon which, in the UK, is usually hosted by Davina McCall on Channel 4 and this year is broadcast on October 22.

Glenn is releasing his single through the Facebook site www.facebook.com/tpwmusic and it will be available to download from the release date of October 7.