Gemma faces up to jungle fears!

Soap star Gemma Atkinson had little to fear when she returned to the jungle nine years after appearing on hit show I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!

However, the Emmerdale star still came face-to-face with the sort of creepy crawlies which would not disgrace a bushtucker trial.

Gemma Atkinson photographed at the I'm A Celebrity Ant and Dec attraction at Madame Tussauds Blackpool. Picture: Jason Lock Further

But this time Emma was not in the Australian outback but at Madame Tussauds Blackpool.

Gemma came fifth in series seven of the show in 2007.

She was crowned Queen of the Jungle in the attraction’s new zone dedicated to the hit reality show presented by And and Dec.

Emma crossed a replica of the famous rope bridge which contacts the outside world to the rainforest in the show to meet waxworks of the popular Geordie duo.

It was really fun to return to the jungle after all this time and brought back some great memories

Madame Tussauds took four months to perfect the figures.

In total it takes an experienced 20 strong team of sculptors, colourists and hair stylists to complete the figures, with each one costing £150,000.

However, a trip to the jungle wouldn’t be authentic without a bushtucker trial, and Gemma gladly accepted the challenge, but was relieved to find the bugs were plastic rather than the real deal.

Gemma said: “It was really fun to return to the jungle after all this time and brought back some great memories. It’s especially nice to do it away from the heat, humidity and local wildlife.

“The rope bridge is fab, and just as wobbly as the real thing, and the wax figures of Ant and Dec are scarily good!

“I’ve not seen them properly since I left the jungle back in 2007, but have seen them in passing here and there.

“It was fantastic to come face-to-face with them as their wax figures are exactly the same as the guys themselves. I felt like I could have a proper chat with them.”

Matthew Titherington, general manager at Madame Tussauds Blackpool, said: “We couldn’t have chosen anyone better to be our Queen of the Jungle. Gemma was so enthusiastic and definitely got involved in every aspect of this experience. We’re really excited for guests to put it to the test, trying out the interactive elements too. There’s guaranteed fun to be had by all of the family.”

Visitors to the attraction can pose for a professional picture and sit on the I’m a Celebrity winner’s throne.