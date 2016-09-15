Four pulled from waist-deep water on Fleetwood coast

Four people were pulled from waist-deep water after getting cut off by the tide at Fleetwood.

The coastguard and RNLI were called at 7.30pm last night to waters off Rossall Point where four people had gotten into difficulty.

A coastguard spokesman said: “By the time our teams arrived at the scene the water had come up to their waists.

“It was simply a matter of pulling them out and bringing them ashore and getting them dry.”

He added that none of the four people required medical attention.