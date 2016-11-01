Fluttering event raises cash for dementia help

A charity evening successfully fluttered by as hundreds of people attended a Butterfly Ball.

The ball, which was inspired by the Butterfly Scheme – a national initiative to identify patients living with dementia in a sensitive and discreet way – was held at the Hilton Hotel and raised £6,750.

What a fabulous evening of celebrating dementia care excellence we had

The amount is expected to increase as people purchase photographs from the evening. It was organised by Francesca Maria Chiappe Hall, a Dementia Champion at Blackpool Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, and Shelley Cooper who also works for the Trust.

The proceeds from the event will go towards Blue Skies’ Peace of Mind appeal, which aims to enhance the care patients living with dementia receive across the Trust.

Guest of honour was the Butterfly Scheme’s founder, Barbara Hodkinson, who said: “What a fabulous evening of celebrating dementia care excellence we had.

“It was superbly organised by Francesca and Shelley and ably supported by the wonderful “Team Butterfly” - but my overwhelming impression came from the constant stream of people coming up to talk about their passion for dementia care. It was just brilliant.”

Special guests on the night were Anne Nolan and Bobby Ball, who helped draw the raffle and entertained guests. Entertainment was provided by local band Touch The Pearl, and DJ and Compere Paul O’Brien who donated his time free of charge.

Francesca and Shelley said: “We’re so pleased with how the event went and how much we’ve raised for this very important charity.

“But it wasn’t just about raising money; it was also about raising awareness of dementia and promoting the Butterfly scheme.”

Blackpool Teaching Hospitals Chief Executive (Interim), Wendy Swift, said: “Thank you to Francesca and Shelley for their hard work in putting on such a fabulous evening.”